Eileen Patricia Dittrich, nee Culleton, 69, Dittmer, departed this life Friday, Jan. 24, at her home.
Eileen was born July 30, 1950, in St. Louis, the daughter of Thomas Culleton and wife Genevieve Mary, nee Wobbe. On May 26, 1984, she was united in marriage to Peter John Dittrich, known to most as Sonny, and four children came to bless this union.
Eileen was a Christian of the Catholic faith and active member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Luebbering. She was a member of the parish council and also was a longtime PSR teacher at the church. She was a 1968 graduate of St. Alphonsus Liquori Rock Catholic High School in St. Louis. During her working years, she was a supervisor at Western Union in St. Louis, retiring after 18 years of service to the company. Doing embroidery and crochet were some of her hobbies. She also liked collecting clocks and watching Hallmark movies on television. Eileen was especially fond of her pet pig named Sassy, and her pet dog named Henry. What meant most to her was caring for her home and family. Her children and grandchildren held a very special place in her heart, as she did in their hearts. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will be cherished by all of them forever.
Eileen is survived by her husband, Sonny Dittrich, Dittmer; two sons, Matthew Dittrich, St. Clair, and Steven Dittrich and wife Hannah, Cedar Hill; two daughters, Colleen Dean and husband Justin, Potosi, and Kathleen Dittrich, Dittmer; four brothers, James Culleton, St. Louis, Michael Culleton and wife June, Cuba, Mo., John Culleton and Thomas Culleton and wife Shari, all of St. Louis; two sisters, Mary Ann McKechnie, Hyannis, Neb., and Catherine Askew, St. Louis; one brother-in-law, Tom Dittrich and wife Debbie, St. Louis; her grandchildren, Trinity, Hailey, Junior, Chase and Parker Dittrich, all of Cedar Hill, and Brooklyn Dean, Potosi; her best friends, Bridget Gabel, St. Louis, and Sandy Franklin, Zalma; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Genevieve Culleton, and two brothers, Leo Jones and Vincent Culleton.
Visitation was held Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with rosary services at 5 p.m.
A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Luebbering, with the Rev. Bob Knight officiating.
Interment was in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred.
The Dittrich family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 1, 2020