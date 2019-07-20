Elaine Lee Dodson, nee Eggert, 93, Washington, passed Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born June 16, 1926, in Kirksville. Elaine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerald Dodson, and her dear granddaughter, Ashley Gething.



Elaine enjoyed riding and showing Saddlebred horses while studying animal husbandry at Stephens College prior to her marriage to Jerald Dodson Sept. 7, 1947. While raising their three children, Elaine worked as a World Book Encyclopedia district salesperson, and sold her books of knowledge from homes to schools.



Known as "The Dalmatian Lady," Elaine trained, bred and showed many Dalmatians. She was an active member in the Dalmatian Club, PEO and a deacon at Presbyterian Church of Washington for many years.



Elaine is survived by three children, Jeri Lee Dodson-Gething (Robert Gething), Timothy Dodson (Amy Dodson) and Susan Dodson (fiance Terry Huggins); along with grandchildren, Dawn Edgeworth (Blake Edgeworth), Michael Dodson (Ina Dodson), Colette Dodson (fiance David Sandorf) and Bryan Dodson (Shealin Dodson); and several great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Presbyterian Church of Washington, 4834 South Point Road, Washington.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Dalmatian Club of America Foundation.