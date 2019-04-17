Eldo "Junior" Helling, 80, Leslie, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home.



Eldo, son of the late Eldo H. Helling Sr. and wife Elsie M., nee Mann, was born Sept. 11, 1938, in Port Hudson. He was the husband of Deanna, nee Kester, Helling. They were united in marriage April 17, 1982, in Union.



When he was younger, Eldo worked on the farm with his dad. He baled and hauled a lot of hay. He even delivered hay once to Elvis Presley, which by the way, he was very proud of. He eventually became a car dealer and met his wife of 39 years. They built several successful car dealerships, and eventually built a very successful auction business as well. They sold cars and farm machinery. The consignment and auction business was very successful for over 30 years, thanks to the best of friends, customers, and his auction crew, Jeff Miller, Darrell Freiberger, Paul Stockamp, Dennis Druesch, Dale Garver, his daughter, Peggy King and son-in-law Jon, and the Hiatts and Haneys. He will be missed by many friends and family.



He enjoyed going to auctions, and working his own auctions. He was a great storyteller and enjoyed embellishing the truth. He loved riding his Gator and going to feed his fish, working on the farm, collecting John Deere tractors and memorabilia, and going to family gatherings and barbecues.



Eldo is survived by his wife, Deanna Helling; four daughters, Peggy King and husband Jon, Leslie, Idie Rohlfing and husband Rodney, Gerald, Judy Scheer and husband Brad, Washington, and Susan Rector and husband Darel, Bourbon; a son, Jeff Helling, Springfield; Darrell Freiberger, who was like a son to him, Beaufort; 11 grandchildren; seven greatgrandchildren; many other family members and close friends.



He was preceded in death by a son, Roy V. Helling, and his parents.



Visitation was held Monday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven, where funeral services followed at 2 p.m., with the Rev. William Zastrow officiating.



Burial was at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery, Port Hudson.



Memorials may be given to a charity of donor's choice, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.



