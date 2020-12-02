Funeral service for Eleanor C. Hellebusch, nee Gildehaus, 87, Washington, were held Monday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

Interment was private in St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery in Washington.

Visitation also was Monday at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

Mrs. Hellebusch passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

She is survived by six children, Bonnie McKnight and husband Mike, Gerald, Doreen Hellebusch, Washington, Neal Hellebusch and wife Mary Ellen, Washington, Donna Kuchem and husband Rich, Augusta, Lori Kleekamp and husband Randy, Marthasville, and Rick Hellebusch and partner Jerry Purvis, Indianapolis, Ind.; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.



