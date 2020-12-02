1/
Eleanor C. Hellebusch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Eleanor C. Hellebusch, nee Gildehaus, 87, Washington, were held Monday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Interment was private in St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery in Washington.
Visitation also was Monday at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of service.
Mrs. Hellebusch passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
She is survived by six children, Bonnie McKnight and husband Mike, Gerald, Doreen Hellebusch, Washington, Neal Hellebusch and wife Mary Ellen, Washington, Donna Kuchem and husband Rich, Augusta, Lori Kleekamp and husband Randy, Marthasville, and Rick Hellebusch and partner Jerry Purvis, Indianapolis, Ind.; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved