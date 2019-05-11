Eleanor J. Eckelkamp, nee Frankenberg, 81, Washington, passed away peacefully Monday, May 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke's Hospital, Chesterfield.



Eleanor, daughter of the late Cornelius Frankenberg and wife Clara, nee Toben, was born Jan. 9, 1938. On Aug. 3, 1957, she married the love of her life, William O. Eckelkamp, at St. Francis Borgia Church. They were blessed with three children. Eleanor loved being with her family. She especially loved making cookies with her grandchildren. Eleanor loved collecting Precious Moments, traveling with Bill, and crocheting baby hats for the NICU at Mercy Hospital, where she had made more than 4,000. She also volunteered for Easter Seals/Cerebral Palsy for over 20 years. She enjoyed tracing her family history. Eleanor was a member of the Washington Fire Department Auxiliary, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, St. Francis Borgia Ladies Sodality and St. Francis Borgia Church.



Among her survivors are her husband of 61 years, William O. Eckelkamp, Washington; one son, Jeff Eckelkamp and wife Lisa, Krakow; one daughter, Jenny Sowa and husband Tony, Washington; one sister, Catherine Frankenberg, Washington; eight grandchildren, Todd Eckelkamp and wife Mindi, Krakow, Jacob Eckelkamp, Jessica Maune and husband Kyle, New Haven, Tanya Sowa and fiance Mark Schnelt, Columbia, Michelle Stump and husband Gabe, Miranda Sowa, all of Kansas City, Sam Eckelkamp, Augusta, and Patrick Eckelkamp, Manhattan, Kan.; three great-grandchildren, Makenna Eckelkamp, Logan Maune and Samantha Maune; her in-laws, Charles Eckelkamp and wife Dorothy, Betty Bueker, Marilyn Eckelkamp, Jane Rembusch and Dixie Eckelkamp; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.



She was preceded in death by her son, Johnny Eckelkamp; her parents; two sisters, Laverne Peters and Alice Lefholz; and her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Rich Peters, Sonny Lefholz, Earl Eckelkamp, Bob Bueker, Dwaine Rembusch, Gene Eckelkamp, Wilbert and Geneva Witthaus, and Jerome Eckelkamp.



Visitation was scheduled for Friday, May 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, with interment in the church cemetery.



Memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Borgia Church.



The Eckelkamp family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on May 11, 2019