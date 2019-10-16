|
|
Eleanor Viola Cox, known to all as Peggy, nee Ritchey, 85, St. Clair, departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in St. Clair.
Peggy was born April 25, 1934, in St. Clair, the daughter of George W. Ritchey and wife Clestia, nee Anderson. On Aug. 27, 1954, she was united in marriage to Vernon Lee Cox Sr., and four children came to bless this union.
Peggy was a Christian and member of New Hope Baptist Church in Sullivan. As a young woman, she was employed as an office worker at Deb Shoe Factory in St. Clair. She later worked as a cook in the St. Clair public school district for 20 years. Peggy was a fifty-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, St. Clair Chapter 96, and Elks Lodge 2651 in St. Clair. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed doing embroidery. Peggy was a great cook and did a lot of canning over the years. She also liked to sing. Peggy loved the company of people, especially family and friends. Her children and grandchildren held a special place in her heart, as she did in their hearts. The many precious memories created will be cherished by all.
Peggy is survived by two sons, Vernon L. Cox Jr. and wife Nettie, and John E. Cox and wife Ruby L., all of Sullivan; one daughter, Vicky Pelton and husband Carl, Sullivan; two grandchildren, Jessica Angell and Andrea Pelton, both of Sullivan; one great-grandchild, Aubree Angell, Sullivan; one sister, Lois Sheridan, St. Clair; one stepsister, Shirley Chrisman and husband Donald, Aledo, Ill.; two sisters-in-law, Mary Cox, Albuquerque, N.M., and Millie Barnes, St. Clair; one brother-in-law, Jerry Bartnett, Richmond, Va.; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Cox Sr.; one son, Charles L. Cox; her parents, George and Clestia Ritchey; one sister, Lois Sheridan; and one brother, Raymond Barnes.
Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with Brother Rick Busse officiating.
A private committal will take place at a later date at Mount Zion Cemetery, St. Clair.
Memorials may be made to Order of the Easter Star, St. Clair Chapter 96.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 16, 2019