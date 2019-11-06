|
Elizabeth G. "Gerry" Radford (Smith), 85, Villa Ridge, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Radford, daughter of the late Tilman Snider and Ruby Ellen Smith, was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Sand Ridge, Ill. On Oct. 24, 1958, she was united in marriage to Edward T. "Tom" Radford, in St. Louis.
She enjoyed gardening in her home garden and bird watching. Spending time with her grandchildren and family is what meant the most to her.
Mrs. Radford is survived by one son, James Woolford and wife Darla, Washington; three daughters, Pamela D. (Woolford) Kinder and Donald Coon, Rushville, Ind., Angela R. (Radford) Gilliland and husband Greg, Washington, and Misty (Radford) Henni and Harold Manley, Villa Ridge; two stepchildren, Rodney Radford, Georgia state, and Peggy Radford, Union; five brothers, Dennis White and wife Patricia, Nevada state, Phillip White and J.D. White and wife Dorothy, all of California state, Larry White and wife Carol, Idaho state, and Mike White, Nevada state; one sister, Dixie Woolford, Nevada state; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Castle and husband Michael, Joshua Gilliland and wife Morgan, Jared Gilliland and wife Ashley, Nicholas Woolford and wife Christy, Talon Buccola, Sharee Robinson and husband Jimmy, Justin Hinni, Clarissa Terry, Jamie Tucker and husband Mack, and Steven Terry; 16 great-grandchildren, Alexander, Brookelyn, Emma, Ava, Mackensie, Addison, Weston, Jameson, Gage, Ella, Everly, Jay, Jordon, Christian, Nathan and Gracie; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Mrs. Radford was preceded in death by her husband, Edward T. "Tom" Radford; one daughter, Deborah K. Terry; her parents, Tilman Snider and Ruby Smith; and two brothers, Donnie White and Bud White.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Arrangements are under the direction of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 6, 2019