A funeral service for Elizabeth "Betty" Hunewill, 89, Washington, will be held privately at a later date.

Mrs. Hunewill passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Ken Hunewill; two sons, Kenneth Hunewill and wife Ruth, Massachusetts state, and Kevin Hunewill and wife Jennifer, Washington; one daughter, Kathy Mason and husband Rob, Arizona state; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.







