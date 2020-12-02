1/
Elizabeth "Betty" Hunewill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Elizabeth "Betty" Hunewill, 89, Washington, will be held privately at a later date.
Mrs. Hunewill passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Hunewill; two sons, Kenneth Hunewill and wife Ruth, Massachusetts state, and Kevin Hunewill and wife Jennifer, Washington; one daughter, Kathy Mason and husband Rob, Arizona state; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved