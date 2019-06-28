Home

Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street P.O. Box 604
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street P.O. Box 604
Washington, MO 63090
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Dutzow, MO
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Schulte

Elizabeth J. "Betty" Schulte Obituary
A funeral Mass for Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Schulte, nee Borgerding, 87, Washington, will be Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Dutzow.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, July 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Schulte died Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
She is survived by her husband Donald Schulte, Washington; five sons, Dan Schulte, Nixa, Mark Schulte, Dutzow, Jim Schulte and wife Hilary Wells, Seattle, Wash., Chris Schulte and wife Kerry, St. Charles, and Nathan Schulte and wife Marion, St. Louis; three daughters, Leah Schulte, Dutzow, Mary Rudder and husband Mark, St. Louis, and Julie Shipley and husband Ken, Portland, Ore.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on June 28, 2019
