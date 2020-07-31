1/
Elizabeth "Betty" Koch
A funeral Mass for Elizabeth "Betty" Koch, nee Trentmann, 90, Washington, will be Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Krakow.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Koch died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
She is survived by one son, Rich Koch and wife Debbie, Washington; three daughters, Karen Jasper and husband James, Linda Meyer and husband Dale, and Kathy Means and husband Eric, all of Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 31, 2020.
