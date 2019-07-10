Elizabeth L. Heidmann, nee Schonberger, 75, Washington, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.



Elizabeth, daughter of the late Louis Schonberger and wife Geraldine, nee Christman, was born Aug. 28, 1943, in Washington. Elizabeth was a loving mom who enjoyed being active in her children's childhoods as a stay-at-home mom, from room mother at school, to cheering them on in the evenings and weekends while they played ball, she was always there. When needed though, she was proud to help support the family financially with part-time jobs. Family vacations often were fun-filled camping adventures where they enjoyed roughing it in a tent amongst nature.



Elizabeth is survived by three children, Matt Heidmann and wife Marlin, Washington, Kate Jones and Chuck Hiatt, St. Clair, and Stan Heidmann and Allison Horn, Baltimore, Md.; one brother, Paul Schonberger, Washington; her former husband, Stan Heidmann, Union; five grandchildren, Matthew Heidmann, Steven Jones, Charlie Heidmann, Ellie Heidmann and Frances Heidmann; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by two sons, Greg Heidmann and Bart Heidmann, in infancy; her parents; and one brother, Charlie Schonberger.



Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington.



Interment will be private. Memorial donations are appreciated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on July 10, 2019