Elizabeth M. "Betty" Koch
1930 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Mary Koch, nee Trentmann, 90, Washington, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington.

Betty was born Jan. 25, 1930, in St. Louis, to William Trentmann and wife Cecilia, nee Schultz. Betty received her education at St. Gertrude Catholic School in Krakow. She was united in holy matrimony to Wilbert "Whip" Koch June 24, 1950, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Washington. The couple made their home in rural Washington, and their marriage was blessed with four children.

Betty held several jobs over the course of her lifetime. She retired from St. John's Hospital in Washington, where she worked as a courier, sorting and delivering mail and running errands to get supplies for the hospital. Betty loved being in her kitchen, baking all sorts of delicious treats for her family and friends and canning various fruits and vegetables from her garden. She was a talented gardener and enjoyed other outdoor activities such as fishing and camping. She also enjoyed sewing and always found time to play with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Krakow.

She is survived by one son, Rich Koch and wife Debbie, Washington; three daughters, Karen Jasper and husband James, Linda Meyer and husband Dale, and Kathy Means and husband Eric, all of Washington; six grandchildren, Stephanie Lane (Robert), Washington, Erica Means, Chicago, Ill., Shawn Koch (Alexandra), Amanda Koch, Timothy Meyer and Jennifer Heidmann (Nathan), all of Washington; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, John Trentmann and wife Judy, Washington; many other relatives and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and two sisters, Lucille Hellmann and husband Victor, and Margaret Gildehaus and husband Ervin.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Krakow, with the Rev. Carl Scheble officiating.

Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in honor of Betty to Special Olympics (checks payable to Union Special Sports) or St. Gertrude School.

The Koch family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
