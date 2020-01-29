|
Elizabeth M. "Beth" Zumwalt, ^nee Bolte, 61, Overland, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Beth was the beloved wife of Mark D. Zumwalt; dear mother and mother-in-law of Andrew (Valerie) Zumwalt; dear MeMa of James and Kelly; dear sister of Joseph (Patricia) Bolte; dear sister-in-law of Deborah (James) Baron and Laura (Jerry) Kloeppel; dear daughter-in-law of Betty Zumwalt; dear aunt of Robbie, Stacey, Kayla, Christopher, Tyler and Alex; and our dear friend to many.
Beth was very active in Boy Scouts of America and All Souls Parish, Overland. Beth worked for Delta Dental for 42 years.
Visitation will be held at Ortmann Funeral Home, 9222 Lackland Road, Overland, Sunday, Feb. 2, from 3 to 8 p.m.
A funeral procession will leave the funeral home Monday, Feb. 3, at 9:30 a.m. for Mass at All Souls Church, Overland, at 10 a.m.
Interment will be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Union.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph Fund at All Souls or Boy Scouts of America, Troop 284, through All Souls Church.
Arrangements are in care of Ortmann Funeral Home, Overland.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 29, 2020