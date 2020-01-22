The Missourian Obituaries
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Elizabeth "Betty" Pennington


1936 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Pennington Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Pennington (Timson), 83, Union, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Creve Coeur.

Betty, daughter of the late Arthur Timson and wife Rose (Stopps), was born May 3, 1936, in London, England. On Aug. 23, 1956, she was united in marriage to Johnnie Pennington, in London, England.

Betty was a longtime member of the Ridge Church in Villa Ridge. She enjoyed meeting with her Bible study group, playing dominoes and spending time with her grandchildren. Most of all, she was very dedicated to her family.

Betty is survived by her husband, Johnnie Pennington, Union; three children, Sheree Johnson and husband Daniel, Union, Sandra Stephens and husband Gary, Columbia, Ill., and Robert Pennington and wife Rachel, Dupo, Ill.; two brothers, Michael Timson and wife Ruby, and Martyn Guilcher, all of England; one sister, Jackie Eldridge and husband Paul, England; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Rose Timson; one brother, Raymond Guilcher; one sister, Josephine Gahagan; and her stepfather, Jean Guilcher.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m., with the Rev. Raymond Laramore officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

Memorial donations to the Samaritans Purse are preferred.

Arrangements are under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 22, 2020
