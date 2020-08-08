Elizabeth "Betty" Rose Elbert, nee Peters, 94, Washington, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.



Betty, daughter of the late Louis C. Peters and wife Rosa, nee Ballmann, was born Jan. 17, 1926, in Leslie. She received her education from St. Ignatius School. On May 21, 1949, she was united in marriage to Ralph G. Elbert. Betty^was employed as a seamstress for Deb Shoe Co. and Hazel for many years. She was a member of St. Francis Borgia Church.



Among her survivors are her daughter, Joan Wessel, Dutzow; son, Dan Elbert and wife Lori, Washington; daughter-in-law, Karen Elbert, Washington; grandchildren, Jody Croghan and husband Ivan, Corey Elbert and wife Megan, Craig Elbert and wife Jennifer, Amy Wessel, Jessica Law and husband David, Sara Wessel, Samantha Smith and husband Ivan, Cindy Irwin and husband Brandon, and Aaron Elbert; great-grandchildren, Morgan, MacKenzie, Michael, Haylie, Andrew, Chace, Carson, Madelyn, Ava, Josie and Lucas; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph G. Elbert; son, John Elbert; son-in-law, Butch Wessel; great-grandson, Kyle Elbert; her parents; and siblings, Edward Peters, Bernard Peters, Mildred Westhoff and a brother in early childhood.



Visitation was held Thursday, Aug. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a Mass of Christian burial starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington.



Interment was in the church cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Borgia Church or the St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry.



Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





