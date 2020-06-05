A celebration of life for Elizabeth Rose Hilton, nee Konys, 89, Washington, will be held at a later date.

A private interment will be at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.

Mrs. Hilton died Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff Terschluse and wife Cheryl, St. Clair, and Steve Terschluse and wife Vicki, Washington; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



