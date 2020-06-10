Elizabeth R. Hilton
1930 - 2020
Elizabeth Rose Hilton (Konys), 89, Washington, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington.

Mrs. Hilton, daughter of the late Stanley Konys and wife Bertha (Mills), was born Oct. 28, 1930, in Washington.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff Terschluse and wife Cheryl, St. Clair, and Steve Terschluse and wife Vicki, Washington; one sister, Jeanette Konys, Union; six grandchildren, Stephanie Ballmann and husband Geoffery, Shana Terschluse, all of Washington, Amanda Keifer and husband John, Pacific, Jamie Cook and husband Ben, Owensville, Brett Terschluse and Mathew Terschluse, both of Washington; five great-grandchildren, Austin, Addison, Chase, Paisley and Wyatt; one daughter-in-law, Erna Terschluse, Washington; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Mrs. Hilton was preceded in death by her first husband, Silvester Terschluse; her second husband, George Hilton; one son, Michael Terschluse; one granddaughter, Jill Terschluse; her parents, Stanley and Bertha Konys; and three siblings, Frank Konys, Stanley Konys Jr. and Bertha Boland (Konys).

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Private interment was held at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.

Memorial donations to the American Heart Association are preferred.

Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Jun. 10, 2020.
