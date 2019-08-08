|
Ellieanna "Ellie" Marie Justice, 2, Warrenton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
She was born Dec. 16, 2016, in O'Fallon, to Kyle Mandaris and Annaleah (nee Flake) Justice. Ellie was a beautiful little girl, smart, sassy and fearless. She loved to sing, dance and play on YouTube. Ellie loved to sing "Funny Face" and "Rock-a-Bye Baby." She also loved to ride on the ATV and go on mud runs. Ellie loved the water and swimming. Some of her favorite things to play with were unicorns and her rocking horse in her room. Ellie was lovingly known as "Papa's Baby" and "Maw Maw's girl."
She is survived by her parents, Kyle and Anna; big brother, Remingtin; grandparents, Pat and Mary Flake, and Jim and Cheryl Justice; great-grandparents, Ed and Loretta Flake, and Darlene Gerken; many aunts, uncles and cousins; other relatives and many friends.
Ellie was preceded in death by her great-great-grandparents.
Visitation was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home.
A private burial will follow at the family cemetery.
Memorial donations to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 8, 2019