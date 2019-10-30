The Missourian Obituaries
|
Services
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
View Map
Elmer H. Bergmann


1948 - 2019
Elmer H. Bergmann Obituary
Elmer H. Bergmann, 71, Pacific, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Elmer, son of the late Elmer W. Bergmann and wife Christene, nee Young, was born Jan. 18, 1948, in St. Louis. He received his education from O'Fallon Tech High School. Elmer was united in marriage to June Bergmann. Elmer was the dairy manager at Walmart in Washington for over 20 years.

Survivors include three siblings, Lorene Bergmann, Terry Bergmann and wife Connie, and Sandy Bergmann, all of Pacific; sister-in-law, Carol Bergmann, Wentzville; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Morris and husband Matthew, Pacific, Jay Bergmann and wife Whitney, Eureka, Matthew Bergmann and wife Chelsea, Fenton, Kenny Bergmann and wife Laura, Wentzville, Debbie Allen and husband Rich, Alton, Mo., and Amanda Bergmann, St. Clair; aunt, Betty Young, St. Louis; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, June Bergmann; his parents; and two brothers, Gerald Bergmann and Alonzo "Lon" Bergmann.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, with a memorial service beginning at 7 p.m.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, , or .

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 30, 2019
