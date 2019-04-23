Home

Elmer L. Jackson Obituary
A funeral service for Elmer L. Jackson, 91, will be Thursday, April 25, at 1 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will be in Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Jackson died Sunday, April 21, 2019.
He is survived by three sons, Robert Muehleman, Pacific, Steve Jackson and wife Cindy, Gray Summit, and Mike Jackson and wife Micki, Hillsboro; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 23, 2019
