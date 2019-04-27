|
|
Elmer L. Jackson, 91, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Mr. Jackson was born Dec. 27, 1927, in Kennett, to Shehegay and Matilda, nee Pugh, Jackson.
Mr. Jackson is survived by three sons, Robert Muehleman, Pacific, Steve Jackson and wife Cindy, Gray Summit, and Mike Jackson and wife Micki, Hillsboro. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Alana, Chris, Johanna, Heather and Billy; eight great-grandchildren, Kyla, April, Dallas, Dylan, Chloe, Jace, Holly and Breelynn; and many friends, including his very special friend, Maggie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma, nee Edwards, Jackson; one son, Scott Lee Jackson; one daughter-in-law, Joyce Muehleman; and his parents.
Visitation for Mr. Jackson was held Thursday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific. Funeral services followed the visitation at 1 p.m.
Interment was in Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.
Arrangements were in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 27, 2019