Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell Funeral Home
2228 Tuskeena St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer L. Jackson


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elmer L. Jackson Obituary
Elmer L. Jackson, 91, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Mr. Jackson was born Dec. 27, 1927, in Kennett, to Shehegay and Matilda, nee Pugh, Jackson.

Mr. Jackson is survived by three sons, Robert Muehleman, Pacific, Steve Jackson and wife Cindy, Gray Summit, and Mike Jackson and wife Micki, Hillsboro. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Alana, Chris, Johanna, Heather and Billy; eight great-grandchildren, Kyla, April, Dallas, Dylan, Chloe, Jace, Holly and Breelynn; and many friends, including his very special friend, Maggie.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma, nee Edwards, Jackson; one son, Scott Lee Jackson; one daughter-in-law, Joyce Muehleman; and his parents.

Visitation for Mr. Jackson was held Thursday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific. Funeral services followed the visitation at 1 p.m.

Interment was in Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.

Arrangements were in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now