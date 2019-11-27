The Missourian Obituaries
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget's Church
Pacific, MO
Elsbeth K. Tenny


1931 - 2019
Elsbeth K. Tenny Obituary
Elsbeth K. Tenny, nee Engel, 88, Pacific, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

Mrs. Tenny, daughter of the late Paul Engel and wife Susanne, nee Osswald, was born March 23, 1931, in Germany. She was united in marriage to Edwin Tenny Oct. 27, 1973, at St. Mary's Church. Mrs. Tenny loved gardening, cooking her famous German potato salad and red cabbage for her friends and family, and growing all of her beautiful houseplants.

Among her survivors are her husband, Edwin Tenny, Pacific; three children, Paul Brinson and wife Carol, Owensville, Suzanne Brinson, Pacific, and Michael Brinson and wife Nancy, Warrenton; grandchildren, Cristina Lank and husband Brian, Paul Brinson Jr. and significant other Jaimie, Matthew Brinson and wife Mandy, Kevin Kibbons and wife Kelly, Angela Kibbons and husband Eric Chambers, Kelly Kibbons, Michael Brinson, Alicia Brouillette and husband Sylvain, Ethan Brinson, Brooke Dantone and husband Chance, Donald Thurman, David Thurman and wife Jennifer, and Jaclyn Kell and husband Steve; 26 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jason Brinson and wife Debbie; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence "Tex" Brinson; her parents; and one sister, Paula Holzer.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, Pacific.

Interment will be in Rock Church Cemetery, Catawissa.

Memorial donations may be made to Special Forces Association Chapter 27, St. Louis - The Martha Raye Chapter, 3553 Hawthorne Ridge Drive, Eureka, MO 63025-3184

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 27, 2019
