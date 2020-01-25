|
Elsie A. Sedlock died at home, in St. Peters, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, after a second battle with squamous cell cancer. She was 82.
Elsie was born March 21, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Andrew and Anna Thomas. She married Joseph Sedlock in 1957, with whom she raised a family in suburban Cleveland, Ohio, and later suburban Chicago, Ill., and St. Louis. She and Joe moved to Washington in 1989, where they enjoyed small-town living.
Wherever she lived, Elsie made friends and worked to improve life in her community. She was an avid reader and active member of local book clubs, and was a librarian at St. Monica's School in Creve Coeur, and the Washington Public Library in Washington. She was a lifelong bridge aficionado, and enjoyed traveling around the U.S. and Europe with Joe or with close friends.
Elsie is survived by her husband, Joe; her sons, Richard, Tim and Joe; her daughter, Peg Dubrowski; nine grandchildren; and her sisters, Theresa Zigmond and Kathleen Mowinski.
She was predeceased by her brother, Andrew Thomas, and her son, David.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial celebration of Elsie's life Monday, Feb. 3, at Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic Church, 7701 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie. Visitation is at 9 a.m., with a Catholic funeral Mass at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Visiting Nurses Association of Greater St. Louis Hospice Care, www.vnastl.org, or VNA, 2029 Woodland Parkway, Suite 105, Maryland Heights, MO 63146.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 25, 2020