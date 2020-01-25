Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic Church
7701 Highway N
Dardenne Prairie, MO
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic Church
7701 Highway N
Dardenne Prairie, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Sedlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie A. Sedlock


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie A. Sedlock Obituary
Elsie A. Sedlock died at home, in St. Peters, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, after a second battle with squamous cell cancer. She was 82.

Elsie was born March 21, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Andrew and Anna Thomas. She married Joseph Sedlock in 1957, with whom she raised a family in suburban Cleveland, Ohio, and later suburban Chicago, Ill., and St. Louis. She and Joe moved to Washington in 1989, where they enjoyed small-town living.

Wherever she lived, Elsie made friends and worked to improve life in her community. She was an avid reader and active member of local book clubs, and was a librarian at St. Monica's School in Creve Coeur, and the Washington Public Library in Washington. She was a lifelong bridge aficionado, and enjoyed traveling around the U.S. and Europe with Joe or with close friends.

Elsie is survived by her husband, Joe; her sons, Richard, Tim and Joe; her daughter, Peg Dubrowski; nine grandchildren; and her sisters, Theresa Zigmond and Kathleen Mowinski.

She was predeceased by her brother, Andrew Thomas, and her son, David.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial celebration of Elsie's life Monday, Feb. 3, at Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic Church, 7701 Highway N, Dardenne Prairie. Visitation is at 9 a.m., with a Catholic funeral Mass at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Visiting Nurses Association of Greater St. Louis Hospice Care, www.vnastl.org, or VNA, 2029 Woodland Parkway, Suite 105, Maryland Heights, MO 63146.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -