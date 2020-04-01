|
|
Elwood L. Amrein, 84, New Haven, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones, Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Elwood was born Feb. 12, 1936, son of the late Franklin and Mildred (Teckemeier) Amrein. He was united in marriage to Carol Ann Smith June 22, 1963, in Capplan. Carol preceded him in death March 15, 2005. Upon his marriage to Carol, he adopted her six children to raise as his own. Several years passed, and they had one daughter together. After moving to the farm in New Haven, Elwood worked for area farmers for many years, as well as digging graves by hand, concrete finishing, and in most recent years, installed and repaired septic systems and other backhoe work.
Through the years, the doors to his home were open to family, as well as strangers in need. Many of his children and grandchildren came to live with him for periods of time, and found out firsthand how he liked to play tricks on them. The stories and lessons learned in those times will not easily be forgotten. After several years of being away, Jessica made the family farm her home to raise her family. Elwood's two grandsons, Michael and Luke, were his pride and joy. From the time they could walk, they were riding beside him in the truck or backhoe, and digging in the dirt right beside him. He loved being with his grandsons on the farm, cutting wood, shooting guns, fishing, catching snapping turtles, working on equipment or whatever needed attention, and most of all, retelling tales of the good ole days.
He is survived by six children, Jessica Wiser and husband Mike, Julie Amrein and special friend Olan Broch, Kevin Amrein and wife Elizabeth, Linda Lutes, all of New Haven, Ed Amrein and wife Kathy, Fenton, and Carol Dotson, Hermann; siblings, Elaine Bueneman and husband Jerry, Wright City, and David Amrein, Montgomery City; grandchildren, Michael Wiser and fiancee Kati Davis, Luke Wiser and girlfriend Tori Eckerle, Brandy (Nathan) Bugg, Christina (Jeff) Lockhart, Elisha (Michael) Stout, Kimberly (Sean) Kallbrier, Nicole Novak, Thomas (Sarah) Amrein, Stacy Jones, Christopher Jones, Susan Mitchell, Terrance Amrein, Robert Amrein, Crystal Amrein, Lee Downey, John Downey, Jennifer Allmann, Tyler Dotson, Desirae Dotson, and Kelsey Daffron; very special friend, Carol Alexander, New Haven; 28 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Elwood was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Franklin Amrein; his wife, Carol Amrein; a brother, James Amrein; a sister, Mary Upton; eldest son, Charles Amrein; and grandchildren, Jeanette Downey, Brittany Downey and Neil Amrein.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 1, 2020