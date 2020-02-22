|
Emilie Louise Fischer, nee Quennoz, 92, Pacific, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Emilie was born Aug. 28, 1927, in Pacific, to Victor and Julie, nee Rappillard, Quennoz. Emilie was united in marriage to John "Jack" Fischer May 17, 1952.
Emilie was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Fischer; an unnamed baby; her parents; eight brothers and sisters, Victor Quennoz Jr., Marguerite Allen, Loretta Kerans, John Quennoz, Monica Coyner, Rose Marie Patrick, Yvonne Jones and Kenneth Quennoz; one granddaughter, Michelle Schwer; and one son-in-law, Daniel Jett.
Emilie is survived by four children, Geralyn (Daryl) Heidbrink, Christina Jett, Thomas (Dee) Fischer, and Paul (Beverly) Fischer; one brother, James (Natalie) Quennoz; and one sister-in-law, Kathleen Fischer. "GG Fisch"^also is survived by 12 grandchildren, Julie (William) Schwer, Jill Tobey, Heather (John Marler) Krafczik, Stacie Parker, Brian Jett, Kristie (Eric) Sadl, Kaitlin (Mike) Lepore, Courtney Fischer, Leslie Fischer, Laura Fischer, Benjamin Fischer and Bailie (Phil) Kleekamp; eight great-grandchildren, Brendan, Alexis, Averi, Evan, Colton, Callie, Logan and Nash; nieces; nephews; other relatives and a host of friends.
Emilie was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church her entire life, over 92 years. She boasted of being the oldest active parishioner; baptized, lived and died a member of only St. Bridget parish. She was an active member of Queen's Daughters, an organization with the goal of making a Catholic education more affordable. Emilie was very involved in both the parochial and public schools of Pacific. She had a green thumb and enjoyed her plants, both indoor and outdoor. A woman of many talents, she was best known for her crocheting, knitting and sewing projects. She was the true matriarch of the Fischer family.
Visitation for Emilie Fischer was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific. A rosary service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Pacific, with the Rev. James Holbrook officiating.
Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
The Fischer family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 22, 2020