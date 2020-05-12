Home

Emma Goss Obituary
A funeral service for Emma Goss, 86, St. Clair, will be Wednesday, May 13, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Goss died Monday, May 11, 2020.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Albrecht and Laura Powell, both of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 12, 2020
