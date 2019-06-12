Emma R. Proemsey, 11, Washington, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.



Emma was born June 28, 2007 in St. Louis. Emma just finished sixth grade at Washington West Elementary and was going to start seventh grade at Washington Middle



School in the fall.



Emma loved dogs, especially her own dog Bailey, and her sister's dog, Mia. She loved baking, cooking and eating outside on the patio. She enjoyed arts, crafts and drawing. She never met a board game she didn't love beating family at. Card games were a special favorite. Emma loved swimming and scooter riding. She loved hearing stories and escaping into her books. A perfect day for Emma was a trail ride in the morning, arena time and horse grooming in the afternoon, making dinner at home with her family and playing games.



Emma is survived by her mother, Tracy Proemsey, Washington; father, Larry Proemsey and fiancee Angie Holmes, Labadie; sisters, Ali Proemsey, Washington, and Lauren Proemsey, Labadie; grandmother, Sue Ranson, Greenville, Ill.; dear uncle and aunt, Michael W. and Angie Noble; cousins, Michael Noble, Jr. and Sydney Noble; and many other dear family members and friends.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, June 13, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington, with interment in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested for Exceptional Equestrians of the Missouri Valley, Inc., 785 Yellow Finch Lane, Washington, MO 63090. Please note: In memory of Emma Proemsey.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.