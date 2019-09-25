|
|
Erin J. Beuke, nee Jeffers, 31, Washington, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Erin, daughter of David Jeffers and wife Phyllis, nee Heil, was born Nov. 11, 1987, in Lake Saint Louis. She received her education from Washington High School. On April 16, 2011, she was united in marriage to Robert Beuke II, at St. Gertrude^Catholic Church.
Erin was employed by Mercy as an RN. Erin's hobbies included camping and traveling. She had an artist's eye for creating amazing decors with antiques and vintage finds. She was a lifelong animal lover who rescued and adopted the abandoned. Erin loved family time and adored her husband and her dog, Cooper.
Among her survivors are her husband, Robert Beuke II, Washington; her parents, Dave and Phyllis Jeffers, New Haven; brother, Dean Jeffers and wife Savannah, New Haven; mother- and father-in-law, Linda and Robert Beuke, Washington; grandparents, Maryann Heil, Jonesburg, and Patricia Jeffers, Quincy, Ill.; sister- and brother-in-law, Jessica Steenburgen and husband Andy, Osage Beach; nephew, Leland Jeffers, New Haven; grandparents-in-law, Roberta Beuke, Washington, and Othmar Voss, Washington; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Phillip Heil; paternal grandfather, Walter Jeffers; grandmother-in-law, Mary Voss; and grandfather-in-law, Stanley Beuke.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 27, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 25, 2019