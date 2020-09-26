Erma Lee Motley, nee Henson, 94, Union, surrounded by her loving family, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her home.



Erma was born Aug. 18, 1926, in Protem, to Jack Henson and wife Faye, nee Chiles. She received her primary education in Arizona and attended high school in Pierce City. Erma attended nursing school in Mount Vernon and Springfield. She was united in marriage to Marion "Morris" Motley March 5, 1945, in Columbus, Kan. The couple made their home in Pierce City and two children were born of their union. Erma and Morris were blessed with nearly 70 years of marriage together, until his death in 2015.



During World War II, Erma worked as one of the "Rosie the Riveters" in Hanover, Wash. After completing nursing school, she began working at Missouri State Chest Hospital in Mount Vernon, where she enjoyed a successful career in nursing until her retirement in 1987.



Erma and her husband loved to travel domestically and internationally. She also enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden and loved spending time with her family. Erma was an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Union, and later The Ridge Church in Villa Ridge.



She is survived by one son, Terry Dean Motley and wife Philda, Mayo, S.C.; one daughter, Gladys Motley, Union; four grandchildren, David Motley and wife Linda, Stafford, Va., Patricia Motley, Seattle, Wash., Kristi Lehmann and husband Matt, Fairfax Station, Va., and Erin Sandiford and husband Kairal, Londonderry, N.H.; six great-grandchildren, Bryce, Reece and Savannah Motley, Aubrey and Taylor Lehmann, and Gabriel Sandiford; one brother, Perry Henson, Castle Rock, Wash.; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Henson, Aurora; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



Erma was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sisters, Helen Atkinson and Wilma Sparkman; one brother, Eugene Henson; and two nephews, Larry Atkinson and Dale Russell.



Visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date at Oltmann Funeral Home in Union, with the Rev. Roger Johnson officiating.



A private interment will be held at Pierce City Cemetery in Pierce City.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Erma's honor to VFW Post 2661 in Washington.



The Motley family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home in Union.





