Erma Mae Brandt-Wyatt, aka Aunt Jane, 90, Wright City, received her official Angel Wings at 10:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at DePaul Health Center, Bridgeton. She was surrounded by her loving children, Eric and Mona.
With her health failing, Erma Mae resided with her daughter Mona in St. Louis until the Lord called her home.
She was born in Wright City June 13, 1929. Erma Mae attended Gipson Elementary School and was bused to Franklin High School in St. Charles (this school is now a historical landmark), where she earned her high school diploma.
Little known facts about Erma Mae: she was a runner. Erma Mae taught Eric all his running skills. She was the seamstress of the community. Erma Mae made all the outfits for the Black Afro American Square Dancers of Wright City Elementary School, who became state champions. Erma Mae also was known for helping out many family and friends in the community. Her favorite hobbies were gardening, cooking and winning at bingo, and she loved to recycle cans from all the neighbors. Erma Mae had several years of marital adventures with Clarence Wyatt.
She worked as a domestic manager-housekeeping for 30 years. Erma Mae's next career was with the famous Big Boy Restaurant for 17 years showing off her baking skills. Matter of fact, people came from miles around to purchase her delicious pies. Erma Mae was most known for her banana cream, coconut cream, lemon meringue and scrumptious peach cobbler. In between her careers, she cleaned the church for 61 years. Erma Mae was a dedicated usher and Communion steward (she had partaken in many of the children being baptized on J Road) for Wesley-Smith Chapel.
Erma Mae was a true "Brandt," for those who knew her and for those who didn't she was a no-nonsense person, keeping it real . . . if you wanted her opinion. Erma Mae was a TRUE solider working on the battlefield for her Lord in the community of Wright City. WE HAD A WONDERFUL MOTHER!
Erma Mae leaves to cherish her precious memories two devoted children, son Eric Brandt (Connie), Clarksville, Tenn., and daughter Ramona, St. Louis; one sister, Vera Brandt, Chicago, Ill.; one granddaughter, Tyshawna; three grandsons, Eric II (Jacklyn), Wyatt and Seth; 12 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Dejah, Martavious, Talia, Kamilah, Rochelle, Reggie, Joseph, Ja'Sha, Jaide, Jasmyne and James; and three great-great-grandchildren, Julian, Messiah and Kaleena.
She was preceded in death by her father, Porter Brandt; mother, Helen Brandt; five brothers, Paul, Henry (Red), Harold (Pee Wee), Calloway (Tippy) and Frank; two sisters, Francis and Carol (Little Sissy); son, Andre; daughter, Paula (Niecy); and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation was held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at Wesley-Smith Chapel United Methodist, Wright City.
A funeral service followed at noon, also at the church.
Interment was at the church cemetery.
Donations to the donor's choice, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385 are preferred.
The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 3, 2019