Erma Motley
Services for Erma Motley Are Pending
A visitation and memorial service for Erma Lee Motley, nee Henson, 94, Union, will be held at a later date.
A private interment will be held at Pierce City Cemetery, Pierce City.
Mrs. Motley died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
She is survived by one son, Terry Dean Motley and wife Philda, Mayo, S.C.; one daughter, Gladys Motley, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
