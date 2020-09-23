Services for Erma Motley Are Pending

A visitation and memorial service for Erma Lee Motley, nee Henson, 94, Union, will be held at a later date.

A private interment will be held at Pierce City Cemetery, Pierce City.

Mrs. Motley died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

She is survived by one son, Terry Dean Motley and wife Philda, Mayo, S.C.; one daughter, Gladys Motley, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

