A funeral service for Ernest E. Inman, 65, Union, will be Sunday, April 14, at 3 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Sunday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Inman died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by two sons, Justin Inman and wife Kala, and Boston Inman, all of Union; two daughters, Jessica Sperry and husband Dennis, Beaufort, and Trina Stuart and husband Tom, Union; his partner in life, Kim Crowell, St.Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 12, 2019
