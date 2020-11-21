- 1945 - 2020 -



Ervin Lee Brandt, 74, New Haven, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at New Haven Care Center.



Ervin was born in Washington, Dec. 22, 1945, the son of the late Daniel Brandt and wife Florence, nee Sullentrup. He was the widower of Sharon Kay Brandt, nee Nixon. They were united in marriage June 13, 1970, in Washington. Sharon preceded him in death Nov. 8, 2020.



Ervin proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked as a vinyl cutter for Hazel Manufacturing in Washington.



Ervin is survived by two daughters, Tina Branson and husband Stephen, Hermann, and Sherry Halley, Washington; son, Travis Brandt and wife Ashley, Owensville; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Brandt, Branson, and Carolyn Kandlbinder, Washington; brother, Roland Brandt, Washington; and other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; parents; granddaughter, Kelsey Barber; and great-grandson, Trevor Dotson.



Visitation was held Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven, where funeral services followed at 2 p.m.



Burial was at New Haven Cemetery, with full military honors.



Memorials may be given to families' choice, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.



The family was served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.





