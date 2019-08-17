|
Ervin William Kuester, 87, Morrison, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at his daughter's home in Warrenton.
Ervin, son of the late Louis Kuester and wife Dena, nee Thee, was born June 29, 1932, in Fredericksburg. He was the widower of Virginia Ada, nee Monzyk, Kuester. They were united in marriage June 4, 1960, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington. Virginia preceded him in death Aug. 31, 2014.
Ervin proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Morrison. He worked for McDonnell-Douglas/Boeing for 35 years until his retirement.
Ervin is survived by a son, Ronald Kuester and wife Kathy, Wentzville; two daughters, Beverly Trout and husband Dwayne, O'Fallon, and Ardith Walters, Warrenton; one sister, Virgenia Omstead, Aurora, Colo.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife; one granddaughter; a son-in-law; his parents; three brothers; and two sisters.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, Morrison, where a funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. David Means officiating.
Burial will be held at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Assumption Parish, in care of Toedtmann- Grosse Funeral Home.
Arrangements are in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Morrison.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 17, 2019