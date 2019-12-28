|
|
Esther Emma Snelson, nee Carson, 85, Warrenton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Integrity Healthcare, Godfrey, Ill.
Esther, a telephone operator, was born June 21, 1934, in Lee County, Iowa, to James and Hattie, nee Zachmeyer, Carson. Esther was a member of Community of Christ Church in O'Fallon. Esther and Merle were married Aug. 5, 1972, and he preceded her in death March 7, 2004. Esther enjoyed crocheting, sewing, bowling, gambling and traveling. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Esther is survived by her children, Earl (Brenda) Owens, O'Fallon, Jim (Cathy) Owens, Maryland Heights, Lyle Owens, St. Petersburg, Fla., and Diana (Mark) King, Brighton, Ill.; 20 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Snelson; two sons, Arnold Owens and Larry Owens; her father, James Austin Carson; mother, Hattie E. Carson; one sister, Inez Carson; and six brothers, Austin Carson, Ralph Carson, Clyde Carson, Kenneth Carson, James Carson and Eugene Carson.
Visitation was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 S. Highway 47, Warrenton, MO 63383. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in Mount Lebanon Cemetery, St. Ann.
Memorials may be given to the , in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383.
The Snelson family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 28, 2019