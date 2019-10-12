|
Esther Mathilda Schiermeier, nee Becker, 102, Foristell, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Grandview Healthcare Center, Washington.
Esther, a homemaker, was born Nov. 8, 1916, to August and Helene Laumeier Becker, in the Femme Osage area. She attended Vine Hill Grade School and graduated from Augusta High School. She was united in marriage to Ervin George Schiermeier May 17, 1941. They celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Esther was a member of Femme Osage United Church of Christ. She also was a member of the church's Women's Fellowship and church choir, and she taught Sunday school for over 20 years. She was confirmed Nov. 1, 1931. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 100, verse 1-2.
She was a 4-H project leader, member of Boone Duden Historical Society and the New Melle, Melle German Society. She enjoyed making quilts and genealogy.
Esther is survived by one daughter, Candace Glosemeyer and husband Andrew, Marthasville; daughter-in-law, Shirley Schiermeier, St. Charles; six grandchildren, Stacy Schiermeier, Kelly Caplin, Todd Schiermeier, Shannon Brueggemann, Dawn Miller and Carla Glosemeyer; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin, in 1994; daughter, Karen Schiermeier, in infancy; son, Duane Schiermeier; her parents; sisters, Mildred Schnarre and Eunice Webbink; and brothers, Homer Becker and Harvey Becker.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. at Femme Osage U.C.C., 4360 Cappeln Osage Road, Augusta.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made payable to Femme Osage U.C.C., in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.
Arrangements are in care of Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 12, 2019