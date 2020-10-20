1/
Ethel Bruns
A funeral service for Ethel Bruns, nee May, 80, St. Clair, will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m., at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Lonedell.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Thursday at 9 a.m. until the time of service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Bruns passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
She is survived by three sons, Art Bruns, St. Clair, Eric Bruns and wife Ingrid, Fair Oak Ranch, Texas, and Jim Bruns and wife Carol, Cedar Park, Texas; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Published in The Missourian on Oct. 20, 2020.
