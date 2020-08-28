A funeral service for Ethel "Fran" King, 87, New Haven, was held Thursday, Aug. 27, at 11:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Burial was in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Visitation was Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mrs. King died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

She is survived by three sons, Dave King, Belle, Jon King and wife Peggy, Leslie and Danny King and wife Darlene, Virginia state; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



