Ethel Louise Bruns, nee May, 80, St. Clair, departed this life suddenly at her home, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.



Ethel was born June 25, 1940, in Badger, Newfoundland, Canada, the daughter of Archibald Raymond May, known to most as Arch, and wife Amelia Grace, nee Peddle, known to all as Grace. On June 19, 1963, she was united in marriage to William Arthur Bruns II, known to all as Bill, and three sons came to bless this union.



Ethel was a Christian and member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Lonedell. For about 20 years, she was employed as a front desk clerk at Super 8 Hotel in St. Clair. She enjoyed many hobbies and interests, especially knitting and cooking. Since her retirement, her favorite pastime was traveling, and she loved to visit her family in Texas and Newfoundland. She was very fond of her beloved dog, Buddy. Her family was truly her pride and joy, and she cherished the love and memories that were created with each of them.



Ethel is survived by her sons, William Arthur Bruns III, known to all as Art, St. Clair, Col. Archibald Eric Bruns (ret), known to some as Eric and to others as Arch, and wife Ingrid, Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, and James Bruns, known to most as Jim, and wife Carol, Cedar Park, Texas; five grandchildren, Chandler Bruns, Denver, Colo., Kelsey Bruns, Lubbock, Texas, Alex Bruns and fiance Evan Harris, Vancouver, Wash., Madison Bruns, San Jose, Calif., and Jacob Bruns, Cedar Park, Texas; six siblings, Eric May and wife Ann, Flat Rock, Newfoundland, Dennis May and wife Linda, St. Clair, Dorothy Wight and husband Jim, Corner Brook, Newfoundland, Amelia Loder, known to all as Millie, and husband Clarence, Mount Pearl, Newfoundland, Elizabeth Poole and husband Claude, and Paula Bridger and husband Woodrow, all of Badger, Newfoundland; three sisters-in-law, Heidi May, Comax, British Columbia, Jane Bruns, Sullivan, and Mary Vieten, Leslie; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bruns; her parents, Arch and Grace May; and two siblings, Harvey May and Margaret May.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Jeff Scott officiating.



Interment was in Bethel Cemetery, Lonedell.



Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





