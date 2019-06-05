Eugene Edward "Pug" Brandt, 86, Rosebud, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his residence.



Eugene "Pug" was born June 12, 1932, in Rosebud, to Raymond Bradley Brandt and wife Viola Laura, nee Karstedt. He was united in marriage to Delores F. Heidbrink Nov. 3, 1956, at Immanuel Lutheran Parsonage.



Eugene "Pug" was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rosebud and the Rosebud American Legion. He served his country with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, receiving the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Eugene "Pug" joined the family feed store, R.B. Brandt and Sons in the mid-1950s with his dad, Ray, and brother, Norman. He continued to be a part of the business until December 2018.



He is survived by his children, Cheryl Brandt Altemeyer and husband Rick, and Jeffrey R. Brandt and wife Vicki, all of Owensville; his sister, Sandra Brandt Wehmeyer, Rosebud; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Brandt; parents, Raymond and Viola Brandt; and siblings, Norman Brandt, Joyce Brandt Scheer and Glen Brandt.



Funeral services were held Monday, June 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rosebud, with Pastor Bill Liebmann officiating.



Burial, with full military honors, was in the church cemetery.



The family requests memorials be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Cemetery.



Arrangements were entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Owensville.