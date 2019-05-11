Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home-New Haven - New Haven
1053 Hwy C
New Haven, MO 63068
573-237-2133
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Gerlemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene W. Gerlemann


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eugene W. Gerlemann Obituary
Eugene W. Gerlemann, 90, New Haven, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at New Haven Care Center.

Eugene, son of the late Louis Gerlemann and wife Hulda, nee Vosbrink, was born Jan. 30, 1929, in New Haven. He was the husband of Elsie Erna Gerlemann, nee Dierking. They were united in marriage Oct. 14, 1950, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven. Elsie survives in New Haven.

Eugene also is survived by their sons, Steve Gerlemann, Charles Gerlemann and wife Sue, all of New Haven, Paul Gerlemann, Gerald, and James Gerlemann and wife Lisa, New Haven; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Calkins and Velma Dierking, both of Beaufort; nieces; nephews; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Odell Dierking.

Eugene was baptized and confirmed at Ebenezer Stone Church, Gerald, where he was a lifetime member. He was a lifelong farmer. He also worked for the state for several years in the winter, plowing snow. He enjoyed the outdoors and his grandkids and great-grandkids, especially at Christmas.

Visitation was held Thursday, May 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 10, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Stone Church, Gerald.

Burial was at the church cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Ebenezer Stone Church Cemetery, in care of Toedtmann- Grosse Funeral Home.

The Gerlemann family was served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now