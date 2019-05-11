Eugene W. Gerlemann, 90, New Haven, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at New Haven Care Center.



Eugene, son of the late Louis Gerlemann and wife Hulda, nee Vosbrink, was born Jan. 30, 1929, in New Haven. He was the husband of Elsie Erna Gerlemann, nee Dierking. They were united in marriage Oct. 14, 1950, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven. Elsie survives in New Haven.



Eugene also is survived by their sons, Steve Gerlemann, Charles Gerlemann and wife Sue, all of New Haven, Paul Gerlemann, Gerald, and James Gerlemann and wife Lisa, New Haven; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Calkins and Velma Dierking, both of Beaufort; nieces; nephews; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Odell Dierking.



Eugene was baptized and confirmed at Ebenezer Stone Church, Gerald, where he was a lifetime member. He was a lifelong farmer. He also worked for the state for several years in the winter, plowing snow. He enjoyed the outdoors and his grandkids and great-grandkids, especially at Christmas.



Visitation was held Thursday, May 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.



Funeral services were held Friday, May 10, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Stone Church, Gerald.



Burial was at the church cemetery.



Memorials may be given to Ebenezer Stone Church Cemetery, in care of Toedtmann- Grosse Funeral Home.



The Gerlemann family was served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.