Eunice Mary Siedhoff, nee Brinkmann, 86, Clover Bottom, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Eunice was born April 15, 1933, in Paragould, Ark., to the late Bernard Brinkmann and wife Madeline, nee Kopp. She attended the Ziegemeyer School in Washington and graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School. She was united in marriage to Gilbert L. Siedhoff Nov. 20, 1954, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. Eunice was the best wife, mom, grandma and greatgrandma in the world, and will be dearly missed by her entire family.
Eunice is survived by her husband, Gilbert, Clover Bottom; seven children, Barb Broeker and husband Mike, Washington, Marian Maune, Dan Siedhoff and fiancee Linda Reed, all of New Haven, Joyce Vogt and husband Mike, Washington, Don Siedhoff, Alan Siedhoff and wife Sheryl, all of New Haven, and Teresa Overschmidt and husband Rick, Washington; son-in-law, Leon Frick, Washington; three siblings, Marylee Kimminau and husband Herb, Floyd Brinkmann and wife LeaMae, and Bernardine Garbs, all of Washington; 18 grandchildren, Monica Nadler and husband Colby, Jason Frick and wife Mandy, Brian Frick, Joshua Broeker and wife Tammy, Jackie Wesselschmidt and husband Jacob, Joey, Jordan and Jamie Broeker, Regina Close and husband David, Paula Riegel and husband Jeff, Pam Ditch and husband Brian, Melissa Reed, Melissa Buel and husband Tony, Justin Vogt and wife Keshan, Jessica and Austin Siedhoff, Nicole Mueller and husband Tommy, and Danielle Overschmidt; siblings-in-law, Darlene Brinkmann, Virgil Siedhoff and wife Elsie, Arlene Kuchem and husband Vic, Betty Laune and Maurice Siedhoff; 23 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Frick; her parents, Bernard and Madeline Brinkmann; one brother, Jerry Brinkmann; and siblings-in-law, Theon Garbs, June Siedhoff, Della Siedhoff, Harry Siedhoff Jr., Edith and Norbert Heimann, Ruth and Herb Straatmann, Connie Laune, and Ethel and Al Patke.
Visitation was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, Clover Bottom.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the Franklin County Honor Flight or Masses at St. Ann Church.
The Siedhoff family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 4, 2020