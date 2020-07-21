1/
Euvalda Young
A funeral service for Euvalda Young, nee Sullivan, 79, St. Clair, will be Saturday, July 25, at 2 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Inurnment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Union.
A memorial visitation will be Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Young died Friday, July 17, 2020, in Union, along with her husband.
She is survived by three daughters, Tami Getman and husband Gary, St. Clair, Sheila Cartwright and husband Terry, Sullivan, and Patty Brockelmeyer and husband Tom, Shrewsbury; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Jul. 21, 2020.
