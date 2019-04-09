|
A memorial service for Eva A. Gadcke, nee Tyree, 68, Union, will be Saturday, April 20, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Union.
Mrs. Gadcke died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her home.
She was employed as a highway administrator for Franklin County and retired in 2014.
She is survived by her husband, John Gadcke Jr., Union; one son, Daniel Gadcke, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 9, 2019
