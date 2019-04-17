The Missourian Obituaries
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Union, MO
Eva A. Gadcke Obituary
Eva A. (Tyree) Gadcke, 68, Union passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her home.

Eva, daughter of the late Robert and Nina Tyree, was born May 5, 1950, in Washington. On Oct. 11, 1969, she was united in marriage to John Gadcke Jr. in Washington.

Eva was employed as a highway administrator for the Franklin County Highway Department, and retired in 2014. Eva was a longtime baptized member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Union. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, and took any chance she could at entertaining for her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, John Gadcke Jr., Union; one son, Daniel Gadcke, Washington; two grandchildren, Benjamin Gadcke, Nashville, Tenn., and Lindze Gadcke and fiance Luke Gratza, Marthasville; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nina Tyree, and her sister, Diana K. Schoppenhorst and infant sister, Connie Sue Tyree.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Union.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Union, are preferred.

Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 17, 2019
