1/1
Eva B. Welch Philipp
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Bernice Welch Philipp was born Dec. 1, 1931, in the Township of Newton, Mo., in Shannon County to Bill and Mamie (Patterson) Welch. She passed Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the age of 88 years, 8 months and 13 days.

Bernice was united in marriage to Paul Frederick Philipp Feb. 2, 1952, at St. Francis Borgia Church in Washington, and into this union five children were born.

Bernice is greatly missed by her husband, Paul, Lake Saint Louis; five children, Lanette Mishler-Kohler and husband Dennis, Union, Dale Philipp and wife Cindy, Washington, Timothy Philipp and wife Diane, St. Charles, Evette Angeles, O'Fallon, and Katina Heggemann and husband Joseph, Marthasville; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Dick Gordon and wife Kathy, Salem; a sister-in-law, Louise Welch, Mansfield; and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Welch and Mamie Patterson Welch Gordon Davis, and her brother, the Rev. A. Lloyd Welch.

Bernice was married to Paul Philipp for over 68 years. She loved her family and was very proud of them. She had a special love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bernice will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Every person who met Bernice was touched by her kindness.

There will be a private memorial Mass, with interment in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved