Eva Bernice Welch Philipp was born Dec. 1, 1931, in the Township of Newton, Mo., in Shannon County to Bill and Mamie (Patterson) Welch. She passed Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the age of 88 years, 8 months and 13 days.



Bernice was united in marriage to Paul Frederick Philipp Feb. 2, 1952, at St. Francis Borgia Church in Washington, and into this union five children were born.



Bernice is greatly missed by her husband, Paul, Lake Saint Louis; five children, Lanette Mishler-Kohler and husband Dennis, Union, Dale Philipp and wife Cindy, Washington, Timothy Philipp and wife Diane, St. Charles, Evette Angeles, O'Fallon, and Katina Heggemann and husband Joseph, Marthasville; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Dick Gordon and wife Kathy, Salem; a sister-in-law, Louise Welch, Mansfield; and a host of family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Welch and Mamie Patterson Welch Gordon Davis, and her brother, the Rev. A. Lloyd Welch.



Bernice was married to Paul Philipp for over 68 years. She loved her family and was very proud of them. She had a special love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bernice will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Every person who met Bernice was touched by her kindness.



There will be a private memorial Mass, with interment in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.





