|
|
|
A funeral service for Eva Lynn Hess, 62, Union, will be Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment, with full military honors, will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ms. Hess died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Ann Griffin, Sedalia, other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 22, 2019