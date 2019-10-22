Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva L. Hess

Send Flowers
Eva L. Hess Obituary
A funeral service for Eva Lynn Hess, 62, Union, will be Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment, with full military honors, will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ms. Hess died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Ann Griffin, Sedalia, other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.