Evelyn B. Baker
1938 - 2020
Evelyn Bertha Baker, nee Tilly, 82, Union, passed peacefully from this life to join her eternal father Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Sullivan.

Evelyn, daughter of the late Walter Tilly and wife Eleonora, nee Erfling, was born April 21, 1938, in Stolpe. Evelyn graduated from Hermann High School in 1956. On Sept. 14, 1957, she was united in marriage to Donald L. Baker, at St. John's Church in Stolpe. After their marriage, Evelyn and her husband lived for brief periods in Columbia, San Antonio, Texas, Grandview and Odessa. The couple settled in Union in 1965, where her husband went into practice as a physician, and they raised their family. Evelyn was a member of Zion United Church of Christ since moving to Union, including serving on the church board and as an officer of the Adult Fellowship, Women's Fellowship and Sunday School. She taught 4-H youth sewing classes for several years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters, Amanda White and Leah Kubala, and precious great-granddaughters, Madelyn and Emma White. Evelyn was well known for her love of flowers, birds and her beautiful flower gardens.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Cheryl Baker-Hagedorn and husband Norman, West Paducah, Ky., Linda Miller and husband David, Washington, Donald Kent Baker and wife Christina, Glen Bernie, Md., and Carole Baker-Driscoll and husband James, Houston, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Amanda and husband Justin White, Marshfield, Leah and husband Clint Kubala, Kansas City, Lucas Baker and Matthew Baker, both of Glen Bernie, Md., Richard Miller, Dustin Miller and wife Erica, all of Kansas City, Melissa and husband Jordan Lottmann, Gerald, David Miller Jr., Washington, Michael Driscoll and wife Brea, Houston, Texas, Melody and husband Bradley Ayers, Sarasota, Fla., and Sierra Driscoll, Houston, Texas; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Carolyn Ewald, St. Louis; two sisters-in-law, Judith Toedtmann and Barbara Grosse, both of Hermann; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald L. Baker, M.D.; her parents, Walter and Eleanora Tilly; three brothers-in-law, Landon Grosse, Leon Toedtmann and Nis Ewald; and one great-granddaughter, Natalie White.

A graveside funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m., with the Rev. George Dohm officiating.

Interment followed in Zion Church Cemetery, Union.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mended Little Hearts or the Zion Cemetery Fund.

The Baker family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
