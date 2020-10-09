A graveside service for Evelyn Baker, 82, Union, will be Saturday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m. at Zion Cemetery in Union.

Visitation also will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Zion Cemetery Chapel in Union.

Mrs. Baker passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

She is survived by one son, Donald Kent Baker and wife Tina, Maryland state; three daughters, Cheryl Baker-Hagedorn and husband Norman, Kentucky state; Linda Miller and husband Dave, Washington; and Carole Baker-Driscoll and husband Jim, Texas state; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.=



