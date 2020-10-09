1/
Evelyn Baker
A graveside service for Evelyn Baker, 82, Union, will be Saturday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m. at Zion Cemetery in Union.
Visitation also will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Zion Cemetery Chapel in Union.
Mrs. Baker passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
She is survived by one son, Donald Kent Baker and wife Tina, Maryland state; three daughters, Cheryl Baker-Hagedorn and husband Norman, Kentucky state; Linda Miller and husband Dave, Washington; and Carole Baker-Driscoll and husband Jim, Texas state; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.=

Published in The Missourian on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
