A funeral Mass for Evelyn C. Slater, nee Sachs, 92, Washington, will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington, at a later date.
A funeral service and burial in St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery, Washington, will be private.
Mrs. Slater died Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
She is survived by three sons, Joseph Slater and wife Sharon, Mexico, Mo., David Slater and wife Vicki, Swiss, and Carl Slater and wife Devona, Leawood, Kan.; one daughter, Karen Bridgeman and husband John, Union; other relatives and nmany friends.
Those who wish to leave condolences or share memories for the family on the Tribute Wall may do so by visiting oltamnnfuneralhome.com.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 17, 2020